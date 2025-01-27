Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stagwell by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

