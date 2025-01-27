Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150,576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

