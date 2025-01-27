Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 611,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 350,900 shares.The stock last traded at $147.89 and had previously closed at $187.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.