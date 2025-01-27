StockNews.com Downgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Unisys Trading Up 0.7 %
UIS stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Unisys
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
