StockNews.com Downgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Unisys Trading Up 0.7 %

UIS stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

About Unisys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unisys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Unisys by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

