StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE UUU opened at $2.28 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

