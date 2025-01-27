Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 4,481 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

