Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $185,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $479.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

