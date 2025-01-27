Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,181,000 after purchasing an additional 932,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

