Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 535,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after acquiring an additional 91,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

