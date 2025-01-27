Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 135.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.63.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $333.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average is $294.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $145,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,236.38. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,054.76. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,891 shares of company stock valued at $402,840,388 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

