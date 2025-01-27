Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.15, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

