Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 82 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,124.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.07 and a 200-day moving average of $943.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

