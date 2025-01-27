Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 839 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 232.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 38.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 52.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $191.01 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

