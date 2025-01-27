Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,821,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.