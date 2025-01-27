Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 227,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 57,114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,286,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,528,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

