T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $218.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.