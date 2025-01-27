Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.90.

TLN stock opened at $245.06 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.95.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

