Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.52 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

