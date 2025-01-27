Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $23,734,256.56 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 476,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $23,734,256.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,502,643 shares in the company, valued at $324,091,727.12. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tempus AI Trading Down 6.3 %

Tempus AI stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $142,605,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

