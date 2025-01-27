Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

