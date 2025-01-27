Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $14.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

