Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $261.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

