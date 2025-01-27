Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,902 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209,868 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,749,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $129.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

