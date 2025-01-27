The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHW opened at $360.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.29.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

