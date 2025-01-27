The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Jonathan Burth Sells 4,052 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $152,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,460.80. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,227.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $356,900.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Burth sold 1,400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $42,056.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

