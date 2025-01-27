Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Posts Earnings Results

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.52. 10,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Timberland Bancorp

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $59,105.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,241. The trade was a 28.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $135,819 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

