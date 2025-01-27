tru Independence LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

SHEL opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.