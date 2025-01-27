tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after buying an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

