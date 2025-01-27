Trust Co of Tennessee Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 34.4% of Trust Co of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co of Tennessee’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $103,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.