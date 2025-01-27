Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPB. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. 217,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,667. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.