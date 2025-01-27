Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,184 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 0.1% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.96.

Twilio Trading Up 19.9 %

TWLO opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

