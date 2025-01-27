Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 368,596 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 398,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,204 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 880.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 510.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 229,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 191,633 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

