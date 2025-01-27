Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 281.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

