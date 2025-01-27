Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,338 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $435.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.66. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

