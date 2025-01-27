Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $21.53 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

