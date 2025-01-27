United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,545 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $104.84 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

