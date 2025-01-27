United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 153 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,536,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $513.64 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.