United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Paychex by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $6,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

