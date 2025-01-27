United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Issues Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $172.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

About United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $178,816.68. This trade represents a 20.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.