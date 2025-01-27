United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Issues Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $172.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
