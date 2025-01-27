Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 384,869 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

