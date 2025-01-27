Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,645,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,155 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 248,793 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

