Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

