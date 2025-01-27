Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

