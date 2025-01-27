Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

