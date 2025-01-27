Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

