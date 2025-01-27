Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $365,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $424.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

