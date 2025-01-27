Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $206.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

