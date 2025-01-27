Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.2% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.61. The stock has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

