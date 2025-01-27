Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BND opened at $72.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

