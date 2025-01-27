Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.25 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

